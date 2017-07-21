Wilmington Post 10 walksoff with 5-4 win over Garner

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Rocco Farmintino singled home Kyle Smith to lead Wilmington Post 10 past Garner 5-4 in the American Legion Baseball state playoffs.

Post 10 trailed 4-3 and was down to its last three outs when Brad Pennington tied it by leading off the inning with a solo home run.

Wilmington next plays Cherryville Post 100 Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pitt County Community College in Winterville.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.