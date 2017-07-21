WAVE bus involved in crash on Eastwood Road

A WAVE Transit bus and three cars were involved in a crash. (Source: WECT)

A bus and two cars were involved in a crash on Eastwood Road in Wilmington Friday night.

The accident happened at 7:30 p.m. when a car ran into the back of a WAVE Transit bus.

The 700 block of Eastwood near Cardinal Drive was closed after the accident, but reopened for traffic around 8:30.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said there was one passenger on the bus at the time of the wreck and that nobody was hurt. The driver of one of the cars was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Eyewitnesses say a car rear-ended the bus, which set off a chain reaction.

