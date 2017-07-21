Bus and three cars involved in crash

A WAVE Transit bus and three cars were involved in a crash. (Source: WECT)

A bus and three cars were involved in a crash on Eastwood Boulevard in Wilmington Friday night.

The 700 block of Eastwood Road, near Cardinal Drive, is closed.

The accident happened at 7:30 p.m. The bus involved is a WAVE Transit bus.

No word on any injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the car rear-ended the bus, which set off a chain reaction.

The bus does not appear to be badly damaged. We don't know how many people were in the bus or the cars which were involved in the wreck.

We have a crew on the scene gathering more information.

