New samples show GenX levels higher than DHHS health goal

CFPUA released new test results on GenX in the water. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released new test results on samples collected from the Sweeney Water Plant, which show some results above the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended levels.

The samples were collected on July 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18.

CFPUA immediately contacted NCDHHS about the test results and are waiting for guidance.

The DHHS health goal is 140 parts per trillion (ppt).

The highest result reached 336 ppt on July 16.

The newly released results are as follows:

Sweeney WTP GenX Data (ng/L) -MRL 2 ng/L Date Raw Treated 6/26/17 149 156 6/28/17 87.5 120 6/30/17 68.6 89.5 7/3/17 55.6 55.4 7/5/17 93.9 87.4 7/7/17 136 132 7/10/17 102 145 7/12/17 93.0 122 7/14/17 114 113 7/15/17 194 127 7/16/17 336 250 7/17/17 166 286 7/18/17 128 185

Friday night, CFPUA consulted NCDHHS and NCDEQ for a health advisory opinion.

According to the utility, NCDEQ and NCDHHS agreed to immediately analyze this new data and provide additional guidance.

CFPUA requested NCDEQ begin daily samples.

CFPUA also reiterated that NCDEQ should use its authority to immediately prevent any discharge of GenX until more is known about its effects.

Chemours said on June 21 it would voluntarily stop discharging GenX into the Cape Fear from its Fayetteville plant. On June 27, the NCDEQ verified Chemours had stopped.

However, the NCDEQ said on July 12 that additional sources of GenX were still being discharged into the river from the Chemours site after June 27.

On July 13, NCDEQ confirmed that the discharging of GenX from the Chemours complex had ended.

