Together We Grow campaign hopes to get more fruits, veggies on tables

There’s an effort underway to make sure everyone eats their veggies.
SNAP-Ed UNC (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, launched the Together We Grow Campaign.
The campaign aims to increase fruits and vegetables in the diets of women of African American descent over the age of 50 who receive SNAP benefits.
African-American women have disproportionate rates of type 2 diabetes.
SNAP-Ed UNC conducts research programs in fourteen counties in North Carolina, including Sampson, Duplin and New Hanover.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>