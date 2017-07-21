Together We Grow campaign hopes to get more fruits, veggies on tables

There’s an effort underway to make sure everyone eats their veggies.

SNAP-Ed UNC (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, launched the Together We Grow Campaign.

The campaign aims to increase fruits and vegetables in the diets of women of African American descent over the age of 50 who receive SNAP benefits.

African-American women have disproportionate rates of type 2 diabetes.

SNAP-Ed UNC conducts research programs in fourteen counties in North Carolina, including Sampson, Duplin and New Hanover.

