Kure Beach votes in favor of 'brunch bill' at special meeting - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Kure Beach votes in favor of 'brunch bill' at special meeting

Establishments with ABC permits can start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays in Kure Beach. (Source: WECT) Establishments with ABC permits can start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays in Kure Beach. (Source: WECT)
KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

For the second time this week, the Kure Beach Town Council had a 3-2 vote in favor of the so-called "brunch bill," but Friday's vote means the resolution will pass.

A special meeting was called Friday afternoon for council members to vote again after an initial 3-2 vote occurred on Tuesday. According to Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen, Tuesday's vote needed to be 4-1 in favor for the bill to be adopted because state law requires a 2/3 majority on the first try.

Swearingen said if Friday's vote was 3-2 in favor, brunch bill legislation would pass and it did.

NC Senate Bill 155 allows establishments with ABC permits to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.  

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly