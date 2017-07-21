Kure Beach votes in favor of 'brunch bill' at special meeting

Establishments with ABC permits can start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays in Kure Beach. (Source: WECT)

For the second time this week, the Kure Beach Town Council had a 3-2 vote in favor of the so-called "brunch bill," but Friday's vote means the resolution will pass.

A special meeting was called Friday afternoon for council members to vote again after an initial 3-2 vote occurred on Tuesday. According to Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen, Tuesday's vote needed to be 4-1 in favor for the bill to be adopted because state law requires a 2/3 majority on the first try.

Swearingen said if Friday's vote was 3-2 in favor, brunch bill legislation would pass and it did.

JUST IN: Kure Beach passes brunch bill 3-2 — Alex Guarino (@AlexWECT) July 21, 2017

NC Senate Bill 155 allows establishments with ABC permits to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.

