Attorney General opens investigation into Chemours

The NC Attorney General’s Office has initiated an investigation into Chemours in relation to the chemical company’s production and disposal of the unregulated compound GenX from its facility. (Source: Pixabay)

The NC Attorney General’s Office has initiated an investigation into Chemours' production and disposal of the unregulated compound GenX at its facility.

The investigative demand, signed Friday by Attorney General Josh Stein, requires Chemours produce all GenX-related records for inspection by August 21 at the Office of the North Carolina Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division in Raleigh.

Chemours, formed by the chemical giant DuPont in 2015, operates at the Fayetteville Works manufacturing plant, which is located along the Cape Fear River near the Bladen-Cumberland county line. The company manufactures GenX at its facility, but told local officials in a June 15 closed meeting the GenX recently discovered in the Cape Fear River and area public water supplies was likely an unintended byproduct of a vinyl ether process at another location on the vast industrial site.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.