City of Wilmington, CFPUA working with churches on water delivery system

Wilmington residents who prefer to drink water from a groundwater source may soon be able to use area churches as dropoff/pickup sites.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and the City of Wilmington said in a news release Friday that they are working with area ministers to designate churches as potential water delivery sites in Wilmington. CFPUA will fill personal containers with water treated at its Richardson nanofiltration plant in Ogden.

People can drop off clean, empty containers at a participating church, and those containers will be transported to and from the water refill site in Ogden. Containers must have caps, be between one and five gallons and be properly labeled with full name and phone number.

Information on locations and schedules will be released early next week.

