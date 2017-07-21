Cooper plans closed door GenX briefing for local leaders in Wilmington

Governor Roy Cooper will travel to Wilmington on Monday for a briefing with local leaders about GenX, the governor's office announced Friday.

The closed-door briefing will take place at 9 a.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center. Cooper will then hold a briefing at 10 a.m. to address the media. A governor's spokesperson did not have an immediate reason why the first briefing will be held privately, but said he would get back with us with an answer.

Cooper will be joined by Michael Regan, secretary of the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Dr. Mandy Olsen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Local, state, and federal elected officials; county managers; and water system officials will also be at the briefing.

Cooper's visit comes on the heels of a letter sent by New Hanover County Commission Chair Woody White to Cooper asking that the state "act swiftly and transparently" in responding the region's concerns over GenX, an unregulated chemical found in the Cape Fear River.

DEQ along with DHHS launched an investigation into Chemours on June 14 over the company's discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

