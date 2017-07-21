Mile-long section of I-140 closing on Sunday

A mile-long section of Interstate 140 at its junction with I-40 will close Sunday.

The NC Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday that crews will be repairing a bridge over I-40. The closure will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday and the road is expected to reopen on July 27.

All traffic will be detoured off I-140 at Exit 20 and will be directed onto I-140 West. DOT officials urge travelers to follow the detour and expect delays.

For more information, visit the NCDOT website or follow @NCDOT on Twitter.

