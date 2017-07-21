Pender County Superintendent interviews start this weekend

The Pender County Board of Education will begin Superintendent interviews this weekend. (Source: Pender Co. Schools)

The Pender County Board of Education will begin interviews this weekend for its next Superintendent of Schools.

The board will meet in specially called meetings the next couple Saturdays as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week at the Hilton Garden Inn-Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. The interviews will be held in closed session.

Board members will interview nine candidates in this initial round of interviews, according to Scott Murray with the North Carolina School Boards Association. The NCSBA is assisting Pender County in finding its replacement for Dr. Terri Cobb, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Cobb will step down Oct. 1.

Murray said 39 candidates applied from 17 different states for the position.

