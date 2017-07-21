Candidate filing ends in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties

Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.

In Brunswick County, the current mayors in Bald Head Island, Belville, Boiling Spring Lakes, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Shallotte did not have any opponents sign up during the filing period. Others will have challengers when voters cast ballots in November’s contests.

Mayor Ella Marston of Bolivia is challenged by Edward McKeithan. Leland Mayor Brenda Boseman is being challenged by Lee Kent. Long-time Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis will have two challengers, Ella Beatty and Jerry Merrick. In Northwest, veteran Mayor James Knox is challenged by Scott Richards. Mayor Cin Brochure in Oak Island has a challenger as she runs for a second term. Kenny Rogers is also running for that office. Another mayor seeking a second term, Jerry Dove in Southport, will be challenged by Joe Pat Hatem.

In the Pender County community of Burgaw, incumbent Mayor Eugene Mulligan is not running for reelection. He chose to file for a town commissioner seat. Two incumbent commissioners, Jan Dawson and James Murphy, both filed to run for another term. Pete Cowan, a former mayor who lost the seat to Mulligan in 2013, filed to run once again for the office. Johnnie Stringfield and Jeffrey Williams II are also running for the office.

Atkinson Mayor Maulin Patel did not file for reelection. Current council member Chris Halligan filed for the office along with Ken Smith. Robert Barnhill is the only candidate for Mayor of Helena, and Needham Hall is the lone candidate for mayor in Watha.

In Columbus County, Whiteville Mayor Terry Mann is unopposed as he seeks another term. Incumbent Daniel Hilburn is the only candidate running for mayor in Lake Waccamaw, Mayor Billy Hammond is alone as he runs for reelection in Fair Bluff, and David While is unopposed as he runs for another term as mayor in Cerro Gordo, along with incumbents Shawn Maynor in Bolton and Randy Williamson in Boardman. No candidates signed up to run for mayor in the Town of Brunswick.

Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

