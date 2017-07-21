Leland Police Department warns residents of phone scam

The Leland Police Department wants people in the area to be aware of a phone scam with callers posing as law enforcement officers. (Source: WECT)

The Leland Police Department wants people in the area to be aware of a phone scam.

In a Facebook post on Friday, LPD says victims of the scam receive a call with the caller ID showing it coming from a local law enforcement agency. When the caller answers, an automated voice message about the victim's credit card plays, followed by instructions for the recipient of the call.

"First and foremost, we don't use robo-callers or recorded messages concerning official business," the LPD Facebook post read. "If an investigator needs to speak to you for any reason, that person will ask for you BY NAME. A real law enforcement agency representative will not ask you for any personal information over the phone."

Leland police ask anyone who receives one of these calls to report it to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.