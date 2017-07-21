Final candidate list for Pender County - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Final candidate list for Pender County

The Pender County Board of Elections released its final candidate list Friday afternoon.
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Pender County Board of Elections released its final candidate list Friday afternoon: 

TOWN OF ATKINSON
Mayor
Christie Halligan
Ken Smith

Commissioner
Lorie Moore Floyd
Michael Stealer
Dee Turner
Julie Woodcock

Commissioner (unexpired term)
Gary E. Alsup
Thomas Gay

TOWN OF BURGAW
Mayor
Pete Cowan
Johnnie Tyrone Stringfield
Jeffrey Williams II

Commissioner
Jan Dawson
Eugene Mulligan
James Lorenzer Murphy, Sr.

VILLAGE OF ST HELENA
Mayor
Robert McRae Barnhill, Sr.

Councilmen
Margaret Hulak Brinzey
Judith (Judy) Katalinic

TOWN OF SURF CITY
Councilmen
Teresa Batson Batts
Sandi Lowry
Dorothy Royal
Jeremy Shugarts
Peter Sloan
Donna Thigpen

TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH
Commissioner
E. Morton Blanchard
Julian Bone
Tom Eggleston
Herbert Netherton
Janie Stidley
Timothy Zizack

TOWN OF WATHA
Mayor
Needham C. Hall

Commissioner
John F. Carroll
Kenneth Fountain
David Allen Wells

