REAL ID to bring travel changes

The way you travel will get a lot more complicated if you don't have a REAL ID by 2020.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 and set federal standards for driver's licenses. It gives Federal Agencies the right to deny someone from entering a Federal Building or boarding a commercial flight in the United States if their license is from a non-compliant state.

Starting in 2020, anyone who tries to travel without a compliant ID will be forced to show alternative forms of identification, like a passport, when flying.

A standard North Carolina driver's license currently doesn't meet all of the standards of the REAL ID ACT, but the N.C. Real ID program will start to help travelers out.

The program requires applicants to bring documents that prove their identity, date of birth, social security number and residency. Unlike a standard license, multiple documents are required and kept on file at the DMV.

Proof of Identity and Date of Birth

Birth Certificate

A certified birth certificate issued by a government agency in the United States, Puerto Rico or a U.S. territory

A U.S. Report of Consular Birth Abroad

Photocopies of those documents are not allowed unless they are certified by the issuing agency.

Passport

A valid, unexpired U.S. passport

U.S. Government Documents

Documents issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350 or FS-545)

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551)

Unexpired Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766 or I-688)

Unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa affixed accompanied by the I-94 Arrival/Departure Record

Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)

Real ID

A valid, unexpired REAL ID driver license or identification card issued from a REAL ID-compliant state.

Proof of Social Security Number

To provide proof of your Social Security number when applying for an N.C. REAL ID driver license or ID card, present one of these documents:

Social Security card

1099 tax form

W-2 form

A pay stub with name and FULL Social Security number

Proof of NC Residency

To provide proof of your residency when applying for an N.C. REAL ID driver license or ID card, present two of these documents:

Any document issued by North Carolina, county, city or the federal government

N.C. vehicle registration card or title

N.C. voter precinct card

Military orders/documents

Utility bill or cable bill

Housing lease or contract, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement

Preprinted financial statement

School records

N.C. vehicle insurance policy

Letter from homeless shelter

Proof of Legal Presence (Lawful Status)

To provide proof of your legal authorization to be in the U.S. when applying for an N.C. REAL ID driver license or ID card, non-U.S. citizens must present one of these documents:

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350 or FS-545)

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551)

Unexpired Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766 or I-688B)

Unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa affixed accompanied by the I-94 Arrival/Departure Record

Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)

Tammy Boggess didn't know about the program until she went on the DMV website after her current license expired.

"I researched what it meant, and it became very important to me at that moment," Boggess said.

The Department of Homeland Security said the purpose of the program was to make identity documents more consistent and secure, which was one of the largest appeals for Boggess.

"Our lives are in danger now as far as terrorism in this country and as far as fraudulent identification and identity theft," she said. "I think it is very important for us to take procedures to protect ourselves, so if we can get anything done to help us and help each other to remain secure in this country, then we need to do it."

Boggess said she thinks the process to get the ID is easy and that more people need to learn about the program.

The N.C. Real ID looks just like a standard license, but it has a gold star at the top. It only takes about 10-15 business days for the ID to be ready.

