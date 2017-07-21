Brunswick County: GenX levels below DHHS threshold

Test results from samples taken from the Northwest Water Treatment's raw and finished water sources on July 6 show GenX levels below the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services threshold, Brunswick County officials said. (Source: Pixabay)

Test results from samples taken from the Northwest Water Treatment's raw and finished water sources on July 6 show GenX levels below the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services threshold, Brunswick County officials announced Friday.

Testing shows a GenX level of 85.6 parts per trillion in the plant's raw water source and 87.1 ppt in the finished water source.

NCDHHS has stated that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 ppt, then no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime exposure to the most vulnerable population.

Brunswick County officials pointed out that the samples were taken before the the NC Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that Chemours had ceased all dumping of GenX discharge into the Cape Fear River on July 13.

“We are working closely with our partners at the State of North Carolina to analyze the health and safety of our water supply, and to determine potential corrective actions,” said Ann Hardy, Brunswick County Manager. “We are committed to transparency with any issue related to our water supply, and we will continue to release test results as they become available. I encourage the public to visit our website and social media channels for up-to-date information.”

