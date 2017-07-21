Hampstead man faces child sex crimes in Wisconsin

A Hampstead man is facing nearly a dozen felony child sex charges out of Wisconsin.

Michael Kevin Justice, 42, is charged with multiple offenses including repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, causing a child younger than 13 to view/listen to a sex act, and exposing his genitals to a child, according to online court records.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Jan. 1, 2013. Formal charges were filed in Marathon County, Wisconsin on April 14.

Justice, who lives on Majestic Oaks Drive in Hampstead, was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on May 9 and extradited to Wisconsin.

He was released from the Marathon County Jail after posting bond.

Justice will be back in court on Aug. 28.

