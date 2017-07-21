Shallotte man accused of biting BCSO employees during arrest

A Shallotte man is accused of biting three employees of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office as they attempted to remove cocaine from his mouth late Thursday night.

According to arrest warrant and incident report, Jaquan Dangelo Brooks, 29, bit two aqents and a deputy with the sheriff's office during his arrest at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Maple Hill Road.

Warrants state that Brooks had seven grams of cocaine and three grams of marijuana in his possession. He also is accused of resisting a deputy who was trying to place him in handcuffs.

Brooks has been charged with:

Three counts of assault government official/employee

Possession with intent sell and deliver cocaine

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises

Resisting a public officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Grand larceny

He was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brooks has multiple previous convictions in Brunswick County. Most recently, he was released from prison in October 2015 after serving more than five years for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

