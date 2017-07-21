Accused drunk driver charged with killing teen bicyclist back behind bars

A Supply man who was allegedly drunk when he hit and killed a 17-year-old bicyclist in Brunswick County on Wednesday is now back behind bars.

Ricky Colin Pruett, 42, is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and failure to reduce speed. During his first court appearance Friday morning, a judge increased Pruett's bond to $250,000.

Troopers said Pruett was under the influence of alcohol when his 2003 Chevrolet Impala swerved off the road and hit Daniel Fetner's bike from behind on Civietown Road in Supply. Fetner died at the scene.

Pruett was originally given a $50,000 bond following his arrest on Wednesday. He later posted bail.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.