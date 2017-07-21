WPD's real-time crime center adds cameras, exceeds department expectations

The Wilmington Police Department's STING Center is up and running, and added its first cameras from private businesses this week. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department's STING Center is up and running, and added its first cameras from private businesses this week. Director Malcolm Phelps said the center is operational and is exceeding expectations so far.

Live video feeds from 300 cameras give sworn officers and criminal intel analysts eyes across the city seven days a week.

The center was paid for using $228,640 in federal forfeiture funds granted by City Council. Phelps said the investment is paying off and is used on a daily basis to assist officers in a variety of functions.

This week the center began importing video from the Budgetel Motel on Market Street. It is the first business to partner with the center.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an employee will also work in the STING Center in a partnership with the county.

Tess Bargebuhr will have an update on the STING Center's success Friday night on WECT.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.