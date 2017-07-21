Yard sales for July 29

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

438 Sandman Drive, Kure Beach

Love seat, holiday decorations, small antique table, household goods, misc. items

7 a.m. - ?

325 RL Honeycutt Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, books, old video games, clothes, kitchen items, etc.

6 a.m. - ?

4011 Hearthside Dr., Wilmington

Estate and yard sale, lots of furniture and household items.

8 a.m. - noon

828 Grathwol Dr., Wilmington

Shoes, Clothes, Purses, Home Décor, Household Items, CD's, Pool ladder etc.

7 a.m. - noon

7501 Elkmont Ct., Wilmington (off Market St. in the West Bay Estates)

Men's and boys and some women's clothing I have all name brand clothes for boys and men, all in perfect condition, selling cheap to get rid of them. T shirts and shorts $2 pants and sweatshirts $3 none higher than $3 excellent for back to school. Also bric a brac and antique sewing machine that works, working garage door opener etc. do not miss this one. All clothing are name brands such as under armor, Nike, hollister, banana republic to name a few.

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

9842 Wayne Street, Leland - Leland Church of God (across from Leland Fire Dept.

Small appliances, some furniture, sewing machine, large beach umbrellas, dishes, lots of items (too many to name)

More info: 910-371-2411

Columbus County

6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church

412 N. Madison Street, Whiteville

Furniture, exercise equipment, household items, baked goods, baby items, children's clothes/shoes, toys.

