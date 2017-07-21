Yard sales for July 29
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
438 Sandman Drive, Kure Beach
Love seat, holiday decorations, small antique table, household goods, misc. items
7 a.m. - ?
325 RL Honeycutt Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, books, old video games, clothes, kitchen items, etc.
6 a.m. - ?
4011 Hearthside Dr., Wilmington
Estate and yard sale, lots of furniture and household items.
8 a.m. - noon
828 Grathwol Dr., Wilmington
Shoes, Clothes, Purses, Home Décor, Household Items, CD's, Pool ladder etc.
7 a.m. - noon
7501 Elkmont Ct., Wilmington (off Market St. in the West Bay Estates)
Men's and boys and some women's clothing I have all name brand clothes for boys and men, all in perfect condition, selling cheap to get rid of them. T shirts and shorts $2 pants and sweatshirts $3 none higher than $3 excellent for back to school. Also bric a brac and antique sewing machine that works, working garage door opener etc. do not miss this one. All clothing are name brands such as under armor, Nike, hollister, banana republic to name a few.
Brunswick County
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
9842 Wayne Street, Leland - Leland Church of God (across from Leland Fire Dept.
Small appliances, some furniture, sewing machine, large beach umbrellas, dishes, lots of items (too many to name)
More info: 910-371-2411
Columbus County
6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
First Baptist Church
412 N. Madison Street, Whiteville
Furniture, exercise equipment, household items, baked goods, baby items, children's clothes/shoes, toys.
