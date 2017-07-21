Carolina Beach officials: GenX not detected in town's water in 2015 testing

GenX compounds were not detected in 2014 and 2015 testing of drinking water from two aquifers used by the Town of Carolina, officials said Friday. (Source: WECT)

The town receives all its drinking water from the Pee Dee and Castle Hayne groundwater aquifers.

"In December 2014 and May 2015, the Town allowed our water to be tested by the EPA and Eurofins Eaton Analytical, Inc. for monitoring tests looking at 21 different types of chemicals including the family of chemicals related to GenX," town officials said in a release. "Only 1 of the 21 compounds, Strontium, resulted in a detection level at or above the testing level. Strontium is a naturally occurring element on the Periodic table and is present in most groundwater."

Officials said additional testing is being conducted to specifically look for traces of GenX in the raw drinking water, and that results will be made public when they're available.

The town's water quality report can be found here.

GenX is an unregulated chemical that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site.

Chemours said on June 21 it would voluntarily stop discharging GenX into the Cape Fear, and on June 27, the NC Department of Environmental Quality verified Chemours had stopped. However, the NCDEQ said on July 12 that additional sources of GenX were still being discharged into the river from the Chemours site after June 27.

One day later, the DEQ again said discharges of GenX from Chemours had stopped and one day after that, the department released its updated health goal of 140 ppt or lower.

