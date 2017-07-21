Wreck near Isabel Holmes Bridge causes morning backups - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wreck near Isabel Holmes Bridge causes morning backups

A wreck near the Isabel Holmes Bridge is causing major traffic backups. (Source: WECT) A wreck near the Isabel Holmes Bridge is causing major traffic backups. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A wreck near the Isabel Holmes Bridge caused major traffic backups Friday morning.

The wreck, which took place shortly after 7 a.m., happened near the Scotchman at 1610 HWY 421 North at the foot of the Isabel Holmes Bridge. 

According to New Hanover County dispatch, two vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly