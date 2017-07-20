Colby Lee k's 11 in Sharks 5-2 win over Morehead City

Starting pitcher Colby Lee struck out 11 to lead the Wilmington Sharks to a 5-2 victory over Morehead City on Thursday night at Buck Hardee Field.
Lee (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings.
Luke Morgan and Brian Parreira paced the Sharks offense with two hits apiece.
Wilmington (21-19) has won seven straight against the Marlins.
The Sharks hit the road Friday when they take on Holly Springs.
