Local doctor explains Sen. John McCain's cancer diagnosis

A local doctor described Sen. John McCain's type of brain cancer as "aggressive."

Glioblastoma, more commonly referred to as GBM, is known as the most aggressive type of brain cancer.

Dr. Michael Nichols with New Hanover Regional Medical Center Radiation and Oncology said while well known figures like Ted Kennedy and Bo Biden also had GBM, it's not all that common.

There are only about 12,000 cases diagnosed each year in the United States.

Medical experts do not know what causes GBM, but they do know that it is often a difficult prognosis.

"GBM is typically diagnosed in older patients, over the age of 65," Nichols said. "Senator McCain is 80. What we also know is the older the patient is in general, the prognosis is worse. So with something like glioblastoma, younger is better."

Typical symptoms of GBM include persistent headaches that do not respond well to over-the-counter medications and that are worse in the mornings.

Patients also usually experience neurological changes such as strokes or seizures.

Typical treatment for GBM includes surgery followed by a combination of radiation and chemotherapy.

Nichols said it is typical to operate on someone of McCain's age, but depending on the circumstances, doctors may not follow it with the common course of chemotherapy and radiation.

Glioblastoma typically is not hereditary.

