Town of Leland approves 'brunch bill'

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>