Town of Leland approves 'brunch bill'

Leland Town Council unanimously approved the so-called "brunch bill" Thursday night.

The bill allows alcohol sales at establishments with ABC permits to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. The final decision on whether or not to approve the bill is up to each city.

Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Surf City have already approved the change.

Kure Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting Friday to reconsider adopting the bill. Council members voted 3-2 in favor of the resolution on Tuesday, but Mayor Emilie Swearingen said state law requires an initial vote to pass by at least a 2/3 majority.

In Kure Beach's case, the vote needed to be 4-1 for the resolution to pass on Tuesday, but if Friday's vote is 3-2 in favor again, it will pass, according to Swearingen.

