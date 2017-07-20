Residents upset about sinking boat in Southport

Southport residents say a sailboat sinking in Pinney Point Creek is a danger in the waterway. Candice York said she saw trash falling off the sinking boat, and that there appeared to be oil coming from the boat this week.

"All this trash is just going to be left to harm the environment," she said Thursday.

Sharon Sharp said with a busy boating season, she's worried that debris from the boat could be dangerous to others.

"What if somebody else runs into it? Someone else is going to get hurt because of someone doing what they're not supposed to be doing," she said.

The boat's owner, Jerry Muto, was told to move the boat from South Harbour Village Marina when it began taking on water Monday.

George Bruton with Towboat US said Muto was given a choice to have the boat towed to the creek or have it brought to Wilmington to be taken out of the water.

According to a spokesperson with the US Coast Guard, there was no pollution threat from the boat on Thursday. They added that if the problem continues, the NC Wildlife Resource Commission could issue a felony charge for littering.

Brunswick County adopted an abandoned boat ordinance in March, but it only applies to boats left for 30 days or more. The ordinance gives the sheriff’s office enforcement authority, and outlines penalties for violations and disposal of abandoned vessels.

Sharp said residents want to see the boat removed from the creek as soon as possible, and asked that other boat owners ask for help when they need it.

"Call someone. Get some advice from maybe the Coast Guard or the Wildlife (Commission)," Sharp said. "Someone will get them advice on getting it out of there without running into the problem that we're having now, where it's towed sinking and then causing the problems that we have now."

