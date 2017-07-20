Teen killed by accused drunk driver 'had an old soul' - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Teen killed by accused drunk driver 'had an old soul'

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
Daniel Fetner was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT) Daniel Fetner was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
SUPPLY, NC (WECT) -

Wednesday was supposed to be a momentous day for 17-year-old Daniel Fetner. He woke up and posted a photo on Instagram letting his followers know it was the final day of his bike trip spanning three states.

The destination was his home in Wilmington, but Fetner's trip ended 30 miles too early.

"By the time we started oxygen, medics arrived and he was gone," Civietown Fire Chief Mark Hewett said, detailing the moments after Fetner was struck and killed by a car on his way to Wilmington.

Troopers said Ricky Pruett, 42, was drunk when he swerved off the road and hit Fetner's bike from behind on Civietown Road Wednesday afternoon.

"Should really feel ashamed of yourself as a grown man," John Dismukes, Fetner's friend, said as a message to the suspect. "You drank and drive and you took this young man's life."

Dismukes said Fetner loved to ride his bike across the coast and made sure he always respected the road.

"Wore a helmet, had the reflectors, did everything right on his bicycle," Dismukes said. "Which makes it so tragic what happened to him."

A rising senior in high school, Fetner was a teen full of joy and wisdom well beyond his years.

"He had an old soul, just a very gracious young man," Dismukes said.

Troopers said Fetner died on scene. Chief Hewett said Fetner's tragic ending is becoming more common in traffic accidents.

"Probably 65 percent to 70 percent have some sort of driving under the influence, alcohol or drugs," Hewett said.

"I've had it with these people who drink and drive, who drug and drive," Dismukes said. "If you think you are impaired, don't drive."

Pruett's bond was set at $50,000. He was released on bail Wednesday.

