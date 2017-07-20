Health Possible aims to make personal training accessible

A new nonprofit has a goal of getting those in our community the preventative healthcare they need. (Source: Health Possible)

A new nonprofit has a goal of getting those in our community the preventative healthcare they need.

Sara Auld, the founder of Health Possible, joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about how the group plans to make getting a personal trainer more accessible.

The group recently launched and is in its beginning stages in Wilmington.

Health Possible will work with those ages 6 to 100 with their preventative healthcare needs such as personal training.

Auld explained the group created partnerships with health and fitness facilities and/or health and fitness professionals.

Health Possible qualifies clubs, trainers, and clients (based on financial and physical needs).

Then, the group pairs clients with the facility and trainer who best fits their needs.

