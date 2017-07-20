Brunswick Co. schools to discuss athletic facility improvements - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Improvements to high school athletic facilities were a major win in Brunswick County thanks to community support of the district's $152 million school bond.

The school system has scheduled three input sessions to inform the public about the projects, answer questions, and receive stakeholder feedback.

Community members are encouraged to join schools officials to discuss the following projects:

North Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements
Monday, June 24, 2017
Location: School Cafeteria
5:30-6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements
Monday, June 24, 2017
Location: School Cafeteria
5:30-6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements
Wednesday, June 26, 2017
Location: School Media Center
5:30-6:30 p.m.

