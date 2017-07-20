Brunswick Co. schools to discuss athletic facility improvements

Improvements to high school athletic facilities were a major win in Brunswick County thanks to community support of the district's $152 million school bond. (Source: Brunswick County Board of Education)

The school system has scheduled three input sessions to inform the public about the projects, answer questions, and receive stakeholder feedback.

Community members are encouraged to join schools officials to discuss the following projects:

North Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements

Monday, June 24, 2017

Location: School Cafeteria

5:30-6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements

Monday, June 24, 2017

Location: School Cafeteria

5:30-6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick High School Athletic Facility Improvements

Wednesday, June 26, 2017

Location: School Media Center

5:30-6:30 p.m.

