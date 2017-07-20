Pender Co. couple under drug investigation charged in armed robbery

A Pender County couple who had been under investigation for selling drugs was arrested by deputies in connection to an armed robbery in Rocky Point last week.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Nicole Thorpe, 19, and Marcus Dean Jacobs, 23, were taken into custody at their home on Horsebranch Road in Willard Wednesday night.

Officials said the armed robbery occurred on Behllhammon Forest Drive in Rocky Point on July 12. During the robbery, the pair allegedly stole a cell phone from a man and assaulted him. A second victim tried to help the man out but was verbally threatened by Thorpe who allegedly tried to hit the person with her car twice during the robbery.

At the time of their arrest, deputies confiscated a gun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,500 in cash. Narcotics detectives had been investigating the pair the last several months for distributing drugs in the Rocky Point area.

Thrope was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $50,000 bond. She was charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Possession of stolen property

Communicating threats

Conspiring to sell cocaine

Assault on a government official

Resisting a public officer

Jacobs was given a $75,000 bond and charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Communicating threats

Assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of stolen goods

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Deliver cocaine

Manufacture cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacturing marijuana

