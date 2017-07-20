Hog farm president's fine helps in acquisition of 200 acres for state park

Part of $1.5 million fine levied on a hog farm president was used to acquire 200 new acres for Lake Waccamaw State Park. (Source: The Associated Press)

An environmental crime eventually led to some good news, and the payoff will be recognized on Friday.

Special agents from the State Bureau of Investigation’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit will be on hand for the dedication of 200 new acres at Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County on Friday at 10 a.m.

Acquiring the land was made possible in part through the conviction and fine of a hog farm president who was found guilty in 2012 of discharging hog waste into a tributary of the Waccamaw River. William B. Freedman, president of Freedman Farms Inc., was fined $1.5 million and a portion of that fine was given to the NC Coastal Land Trust and NC State Parks to purchase additional acreage for Lake Waccamaw State Park.

“Agents from SBI’s Environmental Crime Unit work complex environmental investigations like this one to protect our natural resources,” SBI Assistant Director Masha Rogers said in a news release. “This investigation started in 2007 and is ending positively with the 200 acres being added for the preservation of wetlands for the citizens of Columbus County.”

Agents with the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crime Unit investigate violations of state and federal environmental laws and regulations such as the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, oil pollution and hazardous substances and medical waste.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.