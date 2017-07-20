Chick-fil-A is coming to Leland

Leland residents, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is coming to town.

According to Gary Vidmar, the town's director of Economic and Community Development, the upcoming restaurant will help anchor the newly-named Leland Town Center, which sits on 63 acres in between Ploof Road and Ocean Gate Plaza near Walmart.

Vidmar expects the Chick-fil-A store to open sometime next summer.

Crews are also working to finish a new Aldi grocery store in the same shopping center.

Vidmar said additional store announcements for the Leland Town Center are expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.