It's nesting season on Bird Island

Nesting season is in full swing on Bird Island on the Cape Fear River. (Source: WECT)

Bird Island is no bigger than a football field, only accessed by boat, and where people are not allowed.

Only a handful of people has had the privilege of visiting the island because you can't walk on it without permission. The unspoiled island is swarming with thousands of birds.

"There are over 4,000 pairs of birds nesting on this island," said Lindsay Addison Coastal Biologist with the Audubon Society.

The island is filled with ten species of birds, ranging from Brown Pelicans and American Oyster Catchers to Grey Egrits and Laughing Gulls.

The manmade island was developed in the 1970s from left over underwater material from dredging. It sits across from Bald Head Island in the middle of the Cape Fear River.

"It didn't take very long for birds to start colonizing these islands," Addison explained. "We didn't necessarily think it would become a bird habitat."

Every five to seven years, the Army Corps of Engineers adds more sand to the island so it won't erode away.

About 25 percent of the state's seabirds make the island their home or stop of theirs.

"It is nesting season from April to August, and that is when this island really comes alive," Addison said.

Unfortunately people are not allowed, you must look from afar through the use of binoculars.

"These islands on the Cape Fear river are vitally important to maintaining healthy populations of these species in the state and in the region," Addison said. "They are very sensitive to human disturbance. That is because even though we don't mean any harm we are bigger than they there are, funny looking and frightening."

A disturbance could mean bad news for the birds' nests.

"We don't want the birds to undergo temperature stress or leave their chicks or eggs exposed," Addison said.

The Audubon Society patrols about ten different islands in the Cape Fear River that are home to thousands of bird species

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.