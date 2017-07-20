Coast Guard medevacs fisherman from boat off of Carolina Beach

A 60-year-old man on a fishing boat about nine miles southeast of Carolina Beach was medevaced by the Coast Guard early Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to officials, the watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified at about 1:30 a.m. that the man was experiencing severe abdominal pain while aboard the fishing vessel God's Grace.

A Coast Guard crew launched from Station Wrightsville Beach at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The crew transferred the man to their boat and arrived back at the station at 4:05 a.m. EMS personnel took the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“It is always important to ensure that communications equipment is functional,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Wise, one of the crewman who responded. “The fishing boat crew was able to quickly interact with our command center using their VHF radio, which allowed us to medevac the man quickly.”

