Coast Guard medevacs fisherman from boat off of Carolina Beach

If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>