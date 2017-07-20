My turn: Planned and considerate growth

For those of you who believe this part of the state is growing a bit too fast, there was a small victory of sorts last week. The city of Wilmington was set to speak out against a plan for a new retail and housing mixed used area on Military Cutoff Road.

Some studies show traffic there is already hectic at times and that could increase as much as 40 percent.

So the developers pulled it for now. Hopefully, all sides can figure out how to make this work for them, for the city AND most importantly for all of us who travel in that part of town.

I think this move last week was an important one for city planners to make. I think most of us could agree that we like to see progress, just as long as all potential impacts are considered and handled.

This move gives us a sense that it’s not just a rubber stamp chasing after a larger tax base. And in the long run, that can be a good thing.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.