Businesses taking advantage of brunch bill

Hell's Kitchen is changing its menu in an effort to take advantage of Wilmington City Council's decision to pass the brunch bill, allowing restaurants to serve alcohol as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays.

"We started, once we thought the bill might pass, preparing a menu for both a Bloody Mary bar and brunch," said Adam Iannucci, Manager at Hell's Kitchen.

Iannucci said his customers have wanted brunch for a long time, and he hopes the new rule will bring more people to downtown.

"Now they can come down, and they can have brunch earlier," he said. "Now they can have a drink with brunch, and that is going to incentive them to walk around, see the shops and businesses that are downtown on Sunday mornings."

Iannucci said he is excited about the new opportunity.

"We are definitely looking forward to the feedback from the consumer," said Iannucci, "Say, hey what do you like about our brunch menu? What do you not like? This is the first time in the history of Wilmington that we have done this, so of course, we are going to take what people say and go with that and develop as we go."

Hell's Kitchen is open every day starting at 11:00 a.m.

