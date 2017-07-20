Rain garden installed on UNCW campus

UNCW is doing its part to help heal local waterways with the recent addition of a rain garden on campus. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The project, which was a collaboration between the Surfrider Foundation, UNCW Sustainability and Landscaping and the Environmental Concerns Organization, built the rain garden behind the Shwartz residence hall, which is near a drainage tributary that empties into Bradley Creek.

Rain gardens filter polluted stormwater through soil before it gets into nearby waterways.

The goal of the City of Wilmington's Heal Our Waterways project is to restore water quality to Bradley and Hewletts creeks by reducing the amount of polluted stormwater runoff that gets into creeks.

UNCW accounts for more than one-third of the 7.2 square miles in the Bradley Creek watershed.

