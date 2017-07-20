Crews complete third brick street project

Crews with the City of Wilmington recently completed work to repair and replace bricks at the intersection if N. Seventh and Grace streets. (Source: City of Wilmington)

This marks the third project that crews have finished since the city council passed a brick street preservation policy in February.

Workers removed more than 1,600 bricks from the intersection before leveling the ground underneath. Bricks were then replaced with sand added to keep them in place.

