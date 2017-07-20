Wilmington man gets prison time for trafficking heroin

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Bennie Lee Graham, 37, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to trafficking heroin between 14 and 28 grams, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

Graham was sentenced as a habitual felon to 90-120 months in prison due to his extensive criminal history.

In February 2016, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Unit of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office received information from a confidential source that Graham trafficking heroin and selling guns.

About a month later, the same source told detectives that Graham was staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on New Centre Drive and had a large quantity of raw heroin, packaged heroin, marijuana, and pills.

Detectives began surveillance on Graham's room. When he exited his room, he appeared to be smoking drugs.

Detectives approached Graham and asked if he had any illegal substances on him, which he said yes. A subsequent search of Graham revealed he had a bag containing marijuana, heroin, and pills, as well as a plastic jar which contained 15 grams of heroin.

A search of Graham's hotel room found drug paraphernalia consistent with cutting narcotics, packaging narcotics and selling the drugs.

