Wilmington man sentenced on heroin, cocaine charges

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug-related charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Mark Anthony Canty, 48, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

Canty was sentenced as a habitual felon to 9 to 12 years in prison due to his extensive criminal history.

According to evidence presented in court, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction between two men at the Handee Hugo off of Market Street on April 24, 2015.

Law enforcement approached both individuals and one of the men said he had just bought heroin from the other man, identified as Canty. The buyer said he paid $70 for 15 bags of heroin, which the officers confiscated. They searched Canty and found the $70 on him.

On November 27, 2015, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Canty's vehicle for an expired registration. During the stop, deputies saw what appeared to be narcotics in plain sight in the center console under the radio. Deputies seized the substance, which was later determined to be 6.5 grams of crack cocaine.

A subsequent search of Canty's vehicle revealed he had 40 wax bags of heroin packaging, 80 bags used for packaging cocaine, oxycodone pills, and a rubber stamp used to brand narcotics for sale. Deputies also confiscated over $345 from Canty's shoe and $40 from under the driver's side floor mat.

On April 10, 2016, deputies were called out to a disturbance on Front Street in downtown Wilmington. When they arrived, they found Canty on the sidewalk yelling expletives at passer-bys. Canty was arrested and taken to jail, where deputies found drugs on him which later tested positive as a schedule I controlled substance.

