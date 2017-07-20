Port's Queen City Express to begin July 28

North Carolina Ports and CSX will begin daily intermodal rail service between Wilmington and Charlotte on Friday, July 28. The double-stacked train has been dubbed the Queen City Express. (Source: Port of Wilmington NC)

North Carolina Ports and CSX will begin daily intermodal rail service between Wilmington and Charlotte on Friday, July 28.

The double-stacked train has been dubbed the Queen City Express.

“The Queen City Express provides premier rail service over competing ports for existing and future container customers in one of the most significant economic centers in the Southeastern United States,” said Executive Director Paul J. Cozza. “In addition, further establishing our inland terminal helps answer the request of many cargo owners asking for improved connectivity to international markets.”

Officials say that the Queen City Express is one of the fastest and most direct rail services into and out of the Greater Charlotte region from a port in the U.S. Southeast.

The regularly scheduled service will offer the availability of containers at the Charlotte Intermodal Terminal owned by North Carolina Ports. The train also provides connectivity for each container service currently calling on the Port of Wilmington.

"This service, dovetailed with the investment that CSX is making in Rocky Mount, is a testament to our dedication to the State of North Carolina and North Carolina Ports," said Dean Piacente, vice president of CSX Intermodal. "In addition to the connection to Charlotte, CSX will also provide future access to a transformational, state-of-the-art intermodal rail terminal in Eastern North Carolina - the Carolina Connector."

