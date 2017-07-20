Convicted felon accused of planning robbery

A convicted felon who was planning a robbery was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the sheriff's office had received information that Benjamin Dale Comeford, 23, was planning to rob a person.

During a traffic stop Wednesday, Comeford was found with a gun in his possession and arrested.

Comeford has been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a felon. He was booked under a $100,000 bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Comeford has previous convictions for crimes including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering and firearm- and drug-related charges. He completed his most recent prison sentence in April after serving about five months as a result of a post-release revocation.

Court records state that Comeford is scheduled to appear in court on July 24 on charges of manufacturing/selling/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation from a separate incident.

