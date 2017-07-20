Locals players take part in East-West Game

Four area players helped the East to a 20-17 victory in the East-West Football game Wednesday night in Greensboro. (Source: MGNOnline)

Four area players helped the East to a 20-17 victory in the East-West Football game Wednesday night in Greensboro.

Hoggard's Collin Hairr caught two passes for 52 yards while West Brunswick's Bubba McCray rushed for 43 yards on six carries.

Hoggard's Patrick Morrison and West Brunswick's Taye Veeren also too part in the game.

Clinton's Ryheem Skinner was named the MVP.

