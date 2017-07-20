BCSO: Missing man located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BCSO: Missing man located

D'Angelo Wesley Stanley (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office) D'Angelo Wesley Stanley (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that a man who had been missing for almost a week has been located and is safe.

Officials said that D'Angelo Wesley Stanley, 27, had last been heard from July 14.

