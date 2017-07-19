Sharks use the long ball to beat Morehead Cit 7-4

Luke Morgan, Trevor McCutchin and Brian Parreira each hit home runs to help the Wilmington Sharks win 7-4 at Morehead City on Wednesday night.

Parreira, who also had two doubles, and teammate Ward Coleman each had a game-high three hits for the Sharks (20-19), who got a solid outing from starting pitcher Breydan Gorham. In seven innings, Gorham (5-1) gave up one run on seven hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Morgan went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Justin Dean added a pair of hits for Wilmington, which led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The host Marlins scored their first run in the fourth and added three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Sharks host Morehead City on Thursday at Buck Hardee Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

