Jacque Brown ready to show off his skills at UNCW

Former East Carteret High School basketball player Jacque Brown’s dream of playing Division I basketball is about to come true.

Brown, who played one year each at Mount Olive and Cape Fear Community College, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot at UNCW.

At just 5-foot-8, Brown doesn’t look much like a basketball player, but he lets his game do all the talking.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” Brown said, “and coming out of high school, I had a dream and I worked my tail off to get here.”

“His whole life he’s been told he’s too small” Cape Fear coach Ryan Mantlo said, “and now he is at that level that he can say he’s not and really give himself a chance to succeed and live out his dreams.”

Brown earned the walk-on spot after a workout with UNCW coach C.B. McGrath, who said Brown can bring depth to the Seahawks’ backcourt.

“There is nothing promised at all,” Brown said. “I don’t want it promised. Nothing has ever been promised. So if you want something, you have to go get it. You just have to work for it. (McGrath) told me to work for it, nothing given.”

Mantlo said he believes he has plenty to offer the Seahawks.

“He’ll bring toughness. He’ll bring leadership. He’ll score that ball,” Mantlo said. “The crowd will love him, and when he gets into the game, he’ll make something happen. So it will be fun to watch.”



