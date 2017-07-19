Kadeem Allen signs contract with Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics signed former New Hanover High School basketball standout Kadeem Allen to a two-way contract on Wednesday.
Details of the contract were not released.
A two-way contract allows players to spend time on an NBA team and the rest of the season with a G League affiliate. The G League is the NBA’s minor league organization.
Boston selected Allen, who played collegiately at Arizona, in the second round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Allen played for the Celtics’ summer league teams in both Utah and Las Vegas.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.