Workshop aims to disable the label for those with disabilities

The disAbility Resource Center is holding a workshop to disable the label. (Source: disAbility Resource Center)

You are not your disability. That’s the message the disAbility Resource Center wants to share with an upcoming workshop.

“They are not the label,” said Jennifer Overfield, the workshop organizer. “They are individuals who can learn leadership.”

“This breaks the stigma for a lot of people with disabilities not to feel alone and they are surrounded by a group of people who understand their situations and take pride in their bodies,” said Alyssa Ng, who is one of the speakers at the workshop.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at the North East Regional Library.

The event is for those who are ages 18-28 with any disability.

To sign up for the workshop, contact Jennifer Overfield at Jennifer.overfield@drc-cil.org or (910) 815-6618.

For more information on the center, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.