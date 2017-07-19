A different kind of bachelor party to benefit Pink Ribbon Project

The date of your dreams may be just a bid away!
The Tickled Pink Bachelor Auction will raise money to help local women who are fighting cancer.
Twelve bachelors will be on the auction block to support the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation Pink Ribbon Project.
Today on WECT News First at Four, two of the bachelors. Mike Orsa and Brian Babcock, joined us to talk about why they’re taking part in the event.
Other bachelors include:
The bachelors range in ages from 20s to 60s.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Ironclad Brewery.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.