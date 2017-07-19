A different kind of bachelor party to benefit Pink Ribbon Project

The Tickled Pink Bachelor Auction will raise money to help local women who are fighting cancer. (Source: Tickled Pink Bachelor Auction)

The date of your dreams may be just a bid away!

The Tickled Pink Bachelor Auction will raise money to help local women who are fighting cancer.

Twelve bachelors will be on the auction block to support the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation Pink Ribbon Project.

Today on WECT News First at Four, two of the bachelors. Mike Orsa and Brian Babcock, joined us to talk about why they’re taking part in the event.

Other bachelors include:

Laren Avery - Beer Wizard, Ironclad Brewery

Ray Hales - Quality, GE Wilmington

Mike Dowless - Local Business Owner

Jason Minnicozzi - Attorney, McAngus, Goudelock & Courie

Caleb Churchwell - Co-Owner, Bombers Bev Co.

The bachelors range in ages from 20s to 60s.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Ironclad Brewery.

